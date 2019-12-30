UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Who Are TikTok Girls Hareem Shah And Sandal Khattak?

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 47 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 03:31 PM

Who are TikTok girls Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak?

The personal documents which went viral on social media show that Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak entered into social media after changing their identities.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2019) There is an interesting development for those who wanted to know about TikTok stars Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak that who are they and from where they belong to after their national identity cards went viral on social media.

Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak entered into social media after changing their Names and identities. Hareem shah’s original name, according to the copies of the CNIC that went viral on social media, is Fizza Hussain while Sandal Khattak’s original name is “Sandal Shamim”.

Hareem Shah was born on Dec 28, 1991, her father name is Syed Zarrar Hussain Shah and she belonged to Nawab Shah—a town in Tehsil Ogi of district Mansehra while Sandal Khattak was born on Sept 5, 1996 and is daughter of “Hazrat Ali” and belonged to Panos Bala, a village in Tehsil Banda Dawood Shah of district Kirk.

The copies of both TikTok stars went viral on social media that grabbed attention of hundreds of people. The CNICs show that both Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak entered into social media after changing their identities. Both the girls have created trouble for the ruling PTI leaders and threatened to share even the videos of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Last week, Hareem Shah while talking to a local tv said that Sheikh Rasheed did “Nikah-i-Mutta” with a girl who was her friend.

Just few days ago, several videos went viral on social media in which Sheikh Rasheed, Federal minister for Railways, was seen busy in video calls to Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Social Media Threatened Mansehra TV From Share

Recent Stories

CPHGC to Construct School in Gaddani

44 seconds ago

&#039;Abrahamic Family House will spread tolerance ..

4 minutes ago

Bilawal makes conditional offer to MQM in Sindh go ..

14 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry underlines ..

4 minutes ago

Taliban say have 'no ceasefire plans' in Afghanist ..

5 minutes ago

Ukraine's Gas Transmission System Operator Announc ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.