Who are TikTok girls Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak?

The personal documents which went viral on social media show that Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak entered into social media after changing their identities.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2019) There is an interesting development for those who wanted to know about TikTok stars Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak that who are they and from where they belong to after their national identity cards went viral on social media.

Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak entered into social media after changing their Names and identities. Hareem shah’s original name, according to the copies of the CNIC that went viral on social media, is Fizza Hussain while Sandal Khattak’s original name is “Sandal Shamim”.

Hareem Shah was born on Dec 28, 1991, her father name is Syed Zarrar Hussain Shah and she belonged to Nawab Shah—a town in Tehsil Ogi of district Mansehra while Sandal Khattak was born on Sept 5, 1996 and is daughter of “Hazrat Ali” and belonged to Panos Bala, a village in Tehsil Banda Dawood Shah of district Kirk.

The copies of both TikTok stars went viral on social media that grabbed attention of hundreds of people. The CNICs show that both Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak entered into social media after changing their identities. Both the girls have created trouble for the ruling PTI leaders and threatened to share even the videos of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Last week, Hareem Shah while talking to a local tv said that Sheikh Rasheed did “Nikah-i-Mutta” with a girl who was her friend.

Just few days ago, several videos went viral on social media in which Sheikh Rasheed, Federal minister for Railways, was seen busy in video calls to Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak.