Who Is The Third Wife Of Aamir Liaqat Hussain?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 11, 2022 | 04:54 PM

Who is the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain?

PTI leader and TV host Aamir Liaqat Hussain has been in the spotlight since he married Dania Shah.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2022) PTI leader and renowned tv personality Aamir Liaqat Hussain has been in spotlight since he announced his third marriage. Many are criticizing him and others are congratulating him on his wedding.

He often remains in headlines and this time he is because tying knot with a 31 years younger teenager Syeda Dania Shah.

Aamir took to Instagram and revealed that her new life partner is just 18 years old and belongs to Lodharan in South Punjab. He also claimed that she belongs to an honorable Najeeb-ut-Tarfain Sadaat from Lodharan.

Dania speaks Saraiki language and Liaqat has told his fans and followers on social media that her new life partner is lovely, charming, simple and a darling.

Dania is also seems quite found of social media as she is active on both TikTok and Instagram. On TikTok, Dania has around 4,000 followers and has been posting her video on the app. She, according to bio, is eager to reach one millions views on her videos.

After the marriage, not just Aamir but Dania also took to the social media and posted several videos in which she could be seen posing with her husband.

