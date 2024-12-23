Why Bobby Deol’s Wife Slapped Kareena Kapoor On Set Film Ajnabee?
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 23, 2024 | 03:28 PM
India media report reason behind altercation between Kareena Kapoor and family of Bobby Deol
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2024) The stories of fights and controversies between famous actresses are well-known, where the conflicts are not limited to verbal spats but sometimes escalate to physical confrontations as well.
A similar incident took place in the past between Bobby Deol's wife Tanya Deol and superstar Kareena Kapoor on the set of the 2001 film Ajnabee.
The Indian media reported that the situation unfolded as follows: Bobby Deol, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor were part of the film while Bipasha Basu was also involved. Kareena instructed her designer to stop making clothes for Bipasha, which prompted Bobby's wife, Tanya, to step in and support Bipasha.
At that time, Bipasha Basu was relatively new in the industry but Tanya's gesture upset Kareena's mother Babita who then went to the film's set and started arguing with Tanya.
On the other hand, Kareena didn't appreciate Tanya arguing with her mother Babita, and soon got involved in the argument herself.
The situation escalated to the point where Tanya, in a fit of rage, slapped Kareena across the face.
According to Indian media, this incident affected the relationship between Kareena and Bobby Deol, and the relationship between Kareena and Bipasha remained strained to this day.
