Open Menu

Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan And Malaiak Arora Drink ‘Black Water?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2025 | 02:29 PM

Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?

Bollywood celebrities and cricketers owe their glowing skin and fitness to 'Black Water'

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2025) Indian media reports have claimed that the secret behind the glowing skin and fitness of star cricketers and Bollywood celebrities lies in the consumption of black water.

According to these reports, several prominent figures including cricketer Virat Kohli, actress Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, and director Karan Johar are known to consume black water as part of their health and wellness routines.

What is Black Water and why is it considered important?

Black water is a type of mineral-rich, alkaline water that contains essential electrolytes. While regular drinking water typically has a pH level between 6 and 7, black water has a higher pH level, usually above 7, making it naturally alkaline.

Its black color comes from fulvic acid and essential minerals sourced from deep layers of the earth. These unique elements are reportedly extracted from a rare and exclusive natural reserve in the state of Texas, USA.

When these minerals are added to water, they naturally turn it black and enhance its alkalinity.

Price of Black Water

According to a 2023 report, a single bottle of black water was priced at approximately INR4,200 (around Rs14,000 at the time).

Benefits of Black Water

Media reports suggest that black water offers several health benefits:

It boosts metabolism

Improves digestion

Reduces acidity in the body

Strengthens the immune system

Helps combat signs of aging

The alkaline nature of black water is said to aid in neutralizing body acidity and flushing out toxins. Moreover, it is rich in minerals like magnesium and calcium, which help regulate body temperature and support mineral and electrolyte distribution throughout various body systems.

Related Topics

India USA Water Bollywood Virat Kohli Gauri Khan Media From

Recent Stories

Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drin ..

Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?

40 seconds ago
 Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband d ..

Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband during robbery killed in Faisal ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights ..

UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights to Karachi

28 minutes ago
 MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate ..

MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement Pro ..

45 minutes ago
 GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosec ..

GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection

1 hour ago
AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions ..

AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bu ..

2 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolution appointing Dir ..

Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of GovDigital at ..

2 hours ago
 HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans

HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans

2 hours ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals deta ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals details of Global Energy Efficienc ..

3 hours ago
 China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

4 hours ago
 Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Aust ..

Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast

4 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz