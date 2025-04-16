Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan And Malaiak Arora Drink ‘Black Water?
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2025 | 02:29 PM
Bollywood celebrities and cricketers owe their glowing skin and fitness to 'Black Water'
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2025) Indian media reports have claimed that the secret behind the glowing skin and fitness of star cricketers and Bollywood celebrities lies in the consumption of black water.
According to these reports, several prominent figures including cricketer Virat Kohli, actress Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, and director Karan Johar are known to consume black water as part of their health and wellness routines.
What is Black Water and why is it considered important?
Black water is a type of mineral-rich, alkaline water that contains essential electrolytes. While regular drinking water typically has a pH level between 6 and 7, black water has a higher pH level, usually above 7, making it naturally alkaline.
Its black color comes from fulvic acid and essential minerals sourced from deep layers of the earth. These unique elements are reportedly extracted from a rare and exclusive natural reserve in the state of Texas, USA.
When these minerals are added to water, they naturally turn it black and enhance its alkalinity.
Price of Black Water
According to a 2023 report, a single bottle of black water was priced at approximately INR4,200 (around Rs14,000 at the time).
Benefits of Black Water
Media reports suggest that black water offers several health benefits:
It boosts metabolism
Improves digestion
Reduces acidity in the body
Strengthens the immune system
Helps combat signs of aging
The alkaline nature of black water is said to aid in neutralizing body acidity and flushing out toxins. Moreover, it is rich in minerals like magnesium and calcium, which help regulate body temperature and support mineral and electrolyte distribution throughout various body systems.
