Wife Alizey Sends Love Husband Feroze Khan’s Way For Winning LSA

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:36 PM

Wife Alizey sends love husband Feroze Khan’s way for winning LSA

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Alizey shared a family picture with the award and wrote, “May you forever rise and shine!”

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 8th July, 2019) Actor Feroze Khan bagged the best actor award for his popular drama ‘Khaani’ at the Lux Style Awards (LSA) held last night.

Feroze Khan dedicated the award to his wife Alizey Fatima and newborn son Sultan.

Upon this achievement, wife Alizey also sent love Feroze Khan’s way.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Alizey shared a family picture with the award and wrote, “May you forever rise and shine!”

Feroze Khan reciprocated the love, saying, “Only with my loved ones.”

Earlier, Feroze Khan shared the picture of his award on Instagram and thanked his fans for voting for him.

“And I have never been disappointed in my prayer to you Allah ! - a massive thanks to the fans who took out time to vote it wasn’t possible without you guys,” Feroze Khan wrote as he shared the picture of his award on Instagram.

Feroze and Alizeh tied the knot last year in March and became the Insta-favourite couple. Their marital journey has been filled with love as the actor kept appreciating her wife in his social media posts.

On the work front, Khan will next be seen in Urwa Hocane's debut production ‘Tich Button’ that also stars Farhan Saeed, Sonya Hussyn and Iman Ali.

Feroze Khan received fame with his outstanding performances in serials as Khaani for which he won the award as well.

Gul-e-Rana and his recent blockbuster hit ‘Romeo weds Heer’ have also added to his fame.

