Wife Torture Case: Court Extends Interim Bail Of Mohsin Abbas

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 07:19 PM

A sessions court on Friday extended the interim bail of actor and singer Mohsin Abbas in wife torture case, till August 28

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :A sessions court on Friday extended the interim bail of actor and singer Mohsin Abbas in wife torture case, till August 28.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Azeem Sheikh conducted the proceedings on pre-arrest bail application of the actor, who also appeared before the court along with his counsel.

The investigation officer submitted that statement of both the parties had been recorded but more time was required for completing the investigation report.

At this, the court ordered the officer for completing investigation and sought detailed report on the next hearing.

Subsequently, the court adjourned hearing of the case till August 28 and extended interim bail of Mohsin Abbas.

The actor had requested the court for grant of bail, while claiming that allegations leveled against him were false.

Police had registered a case against Mohsin Abbas on the complaint of his wife Fatima Sohail under the charges of fraud and hurling threats. The complainant alleged that her husband used to torture her on petty issues.

