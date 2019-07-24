UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wife Torture Case: Court Grants Interim Bail To Mohsin Abbas

Chand Sahkeel 34 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 03:18 PM

Wife torture case: Court grants interim bail to Mohsin Abbas

A sessions court on Wednesday granted interim bail to actor and singer Mohsin Abbas in wife torture case till August 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :A sessions court on Wednesday granted interim bail to actor and singer Mohsin Abbas in wife torture case till August 5.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tajammal Shahzad conducted the proceedings on pre-arrest bail application of the actor.

Mohsin Abbas through his application had requested the court for grant of bail while claiming that allegations levelled against him were false.

On Tuesday, Defence-C police had registered a case against Mohsin Abbas on the complaint of his wife, Fatima Sohail, under the charges of fraud and hurling threats.

The complainant alleged that her husband used to torture her on petty issues.

Related Topics

Police Wife August Court

Recent Stories

Bullion rates in Lahore

3 minutes ago

Hajj Medical Mission treats 18,000 pilgrims in Sau ..

3 minutes ago

Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for curbi ..

3 minutes ago

Libya's Eastern Gov't Deputy Prime Minister Confir ..

3 minutes ago

This is how British PM Boris Johnson is connected ..

17 minutes ago

Eastern Libyan Government Cannot Discuss Ending Tr ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.