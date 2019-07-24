Wife torture case: Court grants interim bail to Mohsin Abbas

A sessions court on Wednesday granted interim bail to actor and singer Mohsin Abbas in wife torture case till August 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :A sessions court on Wednesday granted interim bail to actor and singer Mohsin Abbas in wife torture case till August 5.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tajammal Shahzad conducted the proceedings on pre-arrest bail application of the actor.

Mohsin Abbas through his application had requested the court for grant of bail while claiming that allegations levelled against him were false.

On Tuesday, Defence-C police had registered a case against Mohsin Abbas on the complaint of his wife, Fatima Sohail, under the charges of fraud and hurling threats.

The complainant alleged that her husband used to torture her on petty issues.