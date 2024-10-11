“Will Not Forgive Amna Urooj,” Says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 11, 2024 | 01:41 PM
Drama writer says he does not know Amna Urooj and has no connection with her gang
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 11th, 2024) Drama writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar said that he would not forgive Aamna Arooj, her gang, or social media trolls.
“They assaulted me, and I will not forgive them. They must be punished. It is essential to give them a harsh penalty,” said the drama writer in a recent interview.
He further added, "I have no connection with this gang; I don't even know who Amna Urooj is. This is a very dangerous gang that was already wanted and involved in multiple murder cases. How can that girl claim she was assaulted when she herself is a criminal?"
In an emotional tone, he remarked, “Respect is in the hands of God.
I will not rest until they receive their punishment. First, I will deal with this gang and then I will address the trolls. We are pursuing legal action, and the social media trolls will also be held accountable,”.
Khalil ur Rehman Qamar is a renowned Pakistani writer and producer known for his numerous hit television dramas and films including “Manjhli”, "Sadqay Tumhare," "Bunty I love You," "Mere Paas Tum Ho," "Pyaare Afzal," "Gentleman," "Zameen Bazaar," "Laal Ishq" and "Punjab Nahi Jaungi."
