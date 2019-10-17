UrduPoint.com
William Is A Real Life Prince Charming: Mehwish Hayat

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 03:54 PM

William is a real life Prince charming: Mehwish Hayat

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat felt delighted after meeting with the Duke and Duchess, Prince William and Kate Middleton, at a reception at Pakistan Monument in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat felt delighted after meeting with the Duke and Duchess, Prince William and Kate Middleton, at a reception at Pakistan Monument in Islamabad.She took to Instagram and expressed, "Was a real pleasure to meet with the royal visitors last night.

William is a real life Prince Charming and was genuinely excited about being here".Punjab Nahi Jaungi" star went on to say that the visit of British royal couple will help world to see the real side of Pakistan, "Hope that this visit helps show the world the real side of Pakistan and not what media has been showing".

Earlier, Pakistani actress and receiver of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat had been appointed as goodwill ambassador for girl child' rights on �International Day of the Girl Child'.She said, "I was really impressed to see how the project is using innovative ways like truck art to get the message out.

There is so much that needs to be done and I really am looking forward to being very proactive and doing a lot more for this cause in my role as goodwill ambassador".

