Winter Music Festival to be held on Feb 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Spark Films will hold a musical night blended with beautiful tunes to enthrall the music lovers on February 15 at Open Air Theater Shakar Parian.

A music night titled "Winter Music Festival" was aimed to mesmerize the citizens of twin cities with heart-felt music.

Emerging singers and famous Tik Tokers will fire up the stage with their outstanding performances, an official said.

He said that it would be a family ambiance event that has specifically been arranged to enhance the musical activities and provide healthy entertainment to citizens.