'Winter Music Festival' will take place this weekend

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:28 PM

A music night titled "Winter Music Festival will be held this Saturday at Open Air Theater Shakar Parian here as a delightful event for music enthusiast of twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :A music night titled "Winter Music Festival will be held this Saturday at Open Air Theater Shakar Parian here as a delightful event for music enthusiast of twin cities.

Organized by the Spark Films, the musical night will be blended with beautiful tunes to enthrall the music lovers while the event will feature different local and national singers and performers including Uzair Jawsal, Bilal Saeed The Pindi Boys and the likes.

One of the organizers told that the festival aimed to mesmerize the citizens of twin cities with heart-felt music from emerging singers while famous Tik Tokers will also fire up the stage with their outstanding performance.

He said that it would be a family ambiance event that has specifically been arranged to enhance the musical activities and provide healthy entertainment to citizens.

