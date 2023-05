WITH A STAR-STUDDED MEGA CELEBRATION FOR ITS 23RD EDITION AT YAS ISLAND, ABU DHABI, #IIFA2023 BROUGHT THE BEST OF INDIAN CINEMA

NEXA IIFA AWARDS 2023 CO-PRESENTED BY SOBHA REALTY AND CO-POWERED BY THE KUBER GROUP

Abu-dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) Hosts: Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal

WINS THE BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE) FOR GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI

R MADHAVAN WINS THE BEST DIRECTION CATEGORY FOR ROCKETRY: THE NAMBI EFFECT

SPECIAL AWARD: OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REGIONAL CINEMA: RITEISH & GENELIA

A.R RAHMAN PRESENTS THE OUTSTANDING AWARD TO MR. KAMAL HAASAN FOR HIS ‘OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN Indian CINEMA’

DESIGNER MANISH MALHOTRA WAS HONOURED FOR HIS ‘OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FASHION IN CINEMA’

ROUNDING OUT THE CATEGORIES – THE WINNERS ARE:

Best Picture Category | Drishyam 2

Best Direction Category| R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

⦁ Performance In A Supporting Role (Female) | Mouni Roy for Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva

⦁ Performance In A Supporting Role ( Male ) | Anil Kapoor for Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Music Direction | Pritam for Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva

⦁ Playback Singer (Female) | Shreya Ghoshal for the song Rasiya from Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva

⦁ Playback Singer ( Male ) | Arijit Singh for the song Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Story (Original) | Parveez Sheikh and Jasmeet Reen for the film Darlings

Best Story (Adapted) | Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak for Drishyam 2

⦁ Lyrics | Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part 1 – Shiva

Best Debut – Female, Khushali Kumar for Dhoka Around the Corner