Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2024) Pakistani actress Hira Soomro said that since islam permits a man to have up to four wives, the wives should not try to prevent this.

The actress said that she has no objection to her husband’s second marriage if the needs are met.

The actress said that the women should not be concerned if their husbands intended to second marriage and he fulfilled their needs.

The actress stated that if her husband fulfills her and their children’s needs and cares for them, she would have no issue with him marrying again.

Hira explained that if a man is meeting his wife’s emotional and financial needs and decides to marry a second time, a woman should not object to this decision. She added that a woman should not depend on a man in any way, and if he wishes to marry more than once, it should not concern her.

Hira further remarked that if her own husband decided to take a second wife while ensuring the well-being of her and their children, she would not feel any sadness or objection, as he would still be taking care of them.

Hira Soomro has appeared in several popular dramas including her recent acclaimed role in Tere Bin.

In her personal life, Hira is married and the mother of two children. She has successfully maintained a balance between her family life and professional responsibilities, approaching each project with great dedication.