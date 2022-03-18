UrduPoint.com

‘Woh Kon Hai’ Of Hadiqa Kiani Stuns Fans

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2022 | 11:04 PM

The singer has announced her song on her Instagram account and thanked fans for their overwhelming response.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2022) Renowned singer Hadiqa Kiani has once again stunned her millions of fans by her melodious voice as she released her third single Who Kon Hai.

This is the song from her upcoming album ‘Vasl’.

Taking to Instagram, the singer announced her single song and expressed gratitude for the fans for their response.

She wrote, “My new music video for 'Woh Kon Hay' is out now. I'm so grateful for the response we’ve seen on the first two singles of Vasl and I really hope you enjoy this one as well,”.

Her song Who Kaya Hay is originally featured as an OST in a tv drama serial over two dacades ago. The YouTube caption of the video unveils Kiani’s aim to explore the roots of her music and reproduce her original composition from the start of her career for the next general of local listeners.

Interestingly, Khawar Kiani, the mother of the singer, penned down the lyrics of the latest rendition while Hassan Badshah arranged the music and Jovi films played the role of direction.

