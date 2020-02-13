Workshop on film making, related aspects to be held Saturday

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Foundation for Arts Culture and education (FACE) has all set to arrange a one-day workshop on Saturday on film making and its related aspects such as production, direction and cinematography for media students.

FACE has invited the famous tv actor and producer Usman Mukhtar to conduct the workshop and coach the participants about the process of pre-production, basics of film making, script writing and tasks related to post production.

An organizer told APP that the workshop aimed at bringing a complete overview of production fundamentals that include exploration of the creative production process, creation of a film package, story and script analysis and an introduction to production which would be elaborated by actor Usman Mukhtar.

He said this would be a day-long event with a registration fee Rs6000 and offering 10% discount to media students, emerging Youtubers and v-loggers upon showing student card.

The workshop was a part of the series of different workshops that FACE was conducting in the field of art and entertainment, he said.

FACE is an organization whose mission is to strengthen, empower and educate communities through the universal language of music, arts and cultural interaction.