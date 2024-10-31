World Culture Festival Showcased Children’s Theater Play "Ali And The Dragon”
Chand Sahkeel Published October 31, 2024 | 10:50 PM
On the 36th day of the 38-day World Culture Festival, Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi showcased a children’s theater play titled "Ali and the Dragon "
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) On the 36th day of the 38-day World Culture Festival, Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi showcased a children’s theater play titled "Ali and the Dragon." The performance took place in Auditorium I.
The play saw enthusiastic participation from students of various schools, who thoroughly enjoyed the performance. Written by Uzma Sabeen, with music composed by renowned music director Arshad Mehmood, the play featured a talented cast, including Haris Khan, Iram Basheer, Ahmer Hussain, Hammad Khan, Faraz Chhotani, Zubi Fatima, Hassan Alam, and Asif Shehzad. The duration of the play was one hour.
Recent Stories
PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA
DC cracks down on absenteeism at Gujranwala hospitals
Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning in Mirpur district
PM, Amir of Qatar visit gallery of Pakistani artworks at National Museum of Qata ..
Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at police lines HQ
Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranwala
DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaign
PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: Amb Farooq
ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, drugs
Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: Dr Andrew
Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distribute plots
Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad11 hours ago
-
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika2 days ago
-
Veena Malik in spotlight for her new romance7 days ago
-
Actor Shahbaz Durani remembered on 7th death anniversary10 days ago
-
Excitement Builds for Durefishan Saleem's Upcoming Drama "Sanwal Yaar Piya"10 days ago
-
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media10 days ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned actor Saleem Nasir observed12 days ago
-
TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry12 days ago
-
Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed15 days ago
-
It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir17 days ago
-
Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder17 days ago
-
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat19 days ago