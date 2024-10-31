Open Menu

World Culture Festival Showcased Children’s Theater Play "Ali And The Dragon”

Chand Sahkeel Published October 31, 2024 | 10:50 PM

On the 36th day of the 38-day World Culture Festival, Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi showcased a children’s theater play titled "Ali and the Dragon "

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) On the 36th day of the 38-day World Culture Festival, Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi showcased a children’s theater play titled "Ali and the Dragon." The performance took place in Auditorium I.

The play saw enthusiastic participation from students of various schools, who thoroughly enjoyed the performance. Written by Uzma Sabeen, with music composed by renowned music director Arshad Mehmood, the play featured a talented cast, including Haris Khan, Iram Basheer, Ahmer Hussain, Hammad Khan, Faraz Chhotani, Zubi Fatima, Hassan Alam, and Asif Shehzad. The duration of the play was one hour.

