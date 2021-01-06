UrduPoint.com
London-based British Pakistani soprano Saira Peter is all set to release her two new songs next week in Pakistan and all over the world as a new year gift for her fans

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :London-based British Pakistani soprano Saira Peter is all set to release her two new songs next week in Pakistan and all over the world as a new year gift for her fans.

The new songs include "Ye Zindagi Ye Zindagi" and unreleased song of legend musician Khawaja Khurshid Anwar "Bajey Dil ki Sittar".

Talking to this scribe of APP, she said that during COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, she got maximum time to prepare new and touching songs for her fans.

She said that her new songs were produced with full concentration to entertain music lovers in the world over specially Pakistan.

She said: "I have composed the music of her first song 'Ye Zindagi Ye Zindagi', adding that American and British dancers have also performed wonderful dance in the video of her songs.

She hoped that this would be a party song that will win the hearts of the new generation, especially the youth.

The second song "Bajey Dil Ki Sittar" composed by famous musician Khwaja Khurshid Anwar was given for the film on Tan Sen. "If for some reason the film could not be completed, the songs could not reach the audience" she added.

Now Khwaja Khursheed Anwar's son Khawaja Irfan has assigned this song to her for singing which was composed in a new way.

She said that it was great pleasure for her to sing a song of legend musician Khawaja Khursheed Anwar.

Saira Peter expressed the hope that people would like both of her news songs.

