Yasir Hussain Appreciated Sonya Hussyn For Her Work

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) Yasir Hussain is an active social media user. He keeps on posting pictures with captions according to the situation. Yasir became the talk of the town when he proposed Iqra Aziz on Lux Style Awards.

The couple earned a lot of love from their fans and followers. There were some who passed negative remarks toward the couple, but they totally ignored them.Yasir is a loyal friend and admires true friendships.

Sonya Hussain and Yasir Hussain are good friends for a long time now. He took a stand after Khalil-ur-Rehman's statement about her work.

He shared a picture with her and beautifully captioned it."I can elevate your caliber by how long you put up with being My Friend.

So far you are highly excellent. Aur acting mai toh aap Ustaad gain from comedy to intense serious characters. You are one of the finest actors in the country. Keep growing."Sonya Hussain is winning the hearts of millions of people with her tremendous acting skills.

People want to see her more on the television screen as a different and unique character. It's because of the hard work and struggles that she is one of the finest actresses in the industry.