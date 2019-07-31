UrduPoint.com
Yasir Hussain Breaks Silence On Engagement Picture

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 12 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 05:00 PM

Yasir Hussain breaks silence on engagement picture

Sharing a picture of their engagement that had gone viral, he said that the picture is from February from their baat pakki.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 31st July, 2019) Yasir Hussain has finally broken his silence over the hate he had received after his engagement with Iqra Aziz.

Since you call giving a ring to your partner as engagement, I did that in front of the world. But you guys made my life a subject of study and that shows how free you are, he said.

"Friends, I’m in love and I’m happy. I don’t care if anyone if happy or jealous, consider me bad or go crazy, I have lived my life according to my own and will continue to do so," Yasir added.

Try to be happy in someone’s happiness, you will also feel happy, the actor further said.

And, Iqra was surprised at the awards show because she did not expect that I will give her a ring in front of a huge audience, he said.

He also warned Zara Noor and Asad Siddiqui to not share pictures of the couple wearing flowers otherwise people would think that they had got married in February.

