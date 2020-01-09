UrduPoint.com
Yasir Hussain Claps Back At Troll With A Hilarious Comment On His Marriage With Iqra Aziz

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 04:55 PM

Yasir Hussain claps back at troll with a hilarious comment on his marriage with Iqra Aziz

Yasir Hussain ever since he tied the knot to his longtime ladylove Iqra Aziz has been keeping his fans in the loop about their fairy tale nuptials.However, turns out that not all of his 1.2 followers on Instagram are too elated about the continuous updates pouring in about their wedding ceremony

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) Yasir Hussain ever since he tied the knot to his longtime ladylove Iqra Aziz has been keeping his fans in the loop about their fairy tale nuptials.However, turns out that not all of his 1.2 followers on Instagram are too elated about the continuous updates pouring in about their wedding ceremony.One such negative comment caught the eye of the Chhalaawa actor who wasted no time in clapping back and hammering the troll instead of facing flak himself.An Instagram user had dropped the comment: "Bhai kitni Baar upload karoge ye video.

..abhi tak nikah k sadme me ho kya [How many times will you upload this video? Are you still unable to get out of the shock of marriage]?"Yasir was quick to point his guns towards the netizen as he soon struck back bringing out his A-game in trolling the troll.He said: "tum se thori hui hai jo sadmy mai rahonga.

mai toh khushi se laga raha hun [I didn't get married to you for me to still be in shock. I'm putting these up happily]."

