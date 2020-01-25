UrduPoint.com
Yasir Hussain Cooks For Wife Iqra Aziz

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 03:09 PM

Iqra and Yasir tied the knot on December 28th 2019 and are currently vacationing in Sri Lanka on their honeymoon

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th January, 2020) Iqra and Yasir tied the knot on December 28th 2019 and are currently vacationing in Sri Lanka on their honeymoon. While the two are spending some quality time together, husband Yasir Hussain is entertaining wife Iqra, with yummy desi food, cooked by himself.

In a recent video shared by Iqra Aziz on her vlog, Yasir Hussain is seen cooking for Iqra, her favorite pulao.

Iqra, on her Instagram, has also given Yasir the certificate of being the best chef.Iqra and Yasir are currently in Sri Lanka, vacationing and spending great time honeymooning. Here are a few more pictures from their honeymoon.

