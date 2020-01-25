Yasir Hussain Cooks For Wife Iqra Aziz

(@Aneesah05582539)

Iqra and Yasir tied the knot on December 28th 2019 and are currently vacationing in Sri Lanka on their honeymoon

In a recent video shared by Iqra Aziz on her vlog, Yasir Hussain is seen cooking for Iqra, her favorite pulao.

Iqra, on her Instagram, has also given Yasir the certificate of being the best chef.Iqra and Yasir are currently in Sri Lanka, vacationing and spending great time honeymooning. Here are a few more pictures from their honeymoon.