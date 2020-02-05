UrduPoint.com
Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz Extend Gratitude To Friend For Prayers

Muhammad Irfan 31 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 03:10 PM

Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz extend gratitude to friend for prayers

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, who got married in December last year, were remembered in the prayers by their friend and fellow industry star Anoushey Ashraf

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, who got married in December last year, were remembered in the prayers by their friend and fellow industry star Anoushey Ashraf, who performed Umrah recently.Anoushey performed Umrah and prayed for the newly-wed couple Iqra and Yasir with their Names written on a piece of paper.

Yasir Hussain took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture Anoushey had shared with them from the Holy Kaaba.Yasir wrote, "Subhanallah thankyou @anousheyashraf aap ki Dua ka shukriya.

Allah aap ko khush Rakhy . Ameen #makkah (thank you for your prayers, May Allah bless you. Ameen."Commenting on the same photo, Iqra wrote, "@anousheyashraf bohat shukriya duaon main yaad rakhny ka (thanks a lot for remembering in your prayers."The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star also shared the same endearing photo on her Instagram story with love emoji and thanks.

