Yasir Hussain officially proposes Iqra Aziz at LSA

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Nervous Yasir Hussain came down from the stage, took out the ring and bowed down on his knees to propose Iqra in front of the entire audience.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 8th July, 2019) Actors Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz were in a rumoured relationship for the past few months.

The actors could be seen hanging out together a lot and their social media is flooded with pictures of each other.

The pictures posted by the two gave further conviction to these rumours.

However, their relationship just became official as Yasir proposed Iqra Aziz at the Lux Style Awards.

Nervous Yasir Hussain came down from the stage, took out the ring and bowed down on his knees to propose Iqra in front of the entire audience.

Iqra instantly said yes and then followed their teary hug.

Watch the video here:

Earlier on Valentine's Day, Yasir Hussain took to Instagram to post a picture of Iqra with a heart.

The picture raised speculations that Yasir has finally confirmed being in a relationship with Iqra.

Look at the picture below:

The two also went on a vacation together.

Pakistani drama star Iqra Aziz rose to fame after her role in 'Suno Chanda' while Yasir Hussain was last seen playing a negative role in 'Baandi'.

We absolutely love these cuties together!