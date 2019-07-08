Yasir Hussain proposes to Iqra Aziz during Lux Style Awards ceremony

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain has proposed to glamorous actress Iqra Aziz during the ceremony of Lux Style Awards.The actor came close to Iqra and got on to his knees and presented the ring to her

She said yes!The video of the proposal went viral on social media.

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz have been dating for quite some time, and their social media platforms have much to tell the fans regarding their relationship.Yasir Hussain has been posting some candid clicks from different moments with Iqra and everyone is in love with the new couple.Iqra and Yasir had also celebrated their birthday together this year along with a bunch of close friends like Asim Azhar, Feroze Khan, Asad Siddiqui, Zara Noor Abbas, Zaid Ali, his wife Yumna and others.