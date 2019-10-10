UrduPoint.com
Yasir Hussain To Make Hollywood Debut

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:14 PM

Yasir Hussain to make Hollywood debut

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain is all set to make Hollywood debut in upcoming movie The Princess Diaries' under Disney company

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th October, 2019) Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain is all set to make Hollywood debut in upcoming movie The Princess Diaries' under Disney company.The actor, who is currently in United States with his fianc e Iqra Aziz, shared a poster of the movie on his Instagram and captioned it as Hollywood debut'.The poster wrote, "Introducing Yasir in Disney The Princess Diaries, The Next Chapter.

