Yasir Nawaz speaks up for people who lost their jobs during lockdown

The actor says that around 2.5 million people connected to restaurant business in Pakistan and more of a power staff survive on daily tips.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2020) Pakistani actor Yasir Nawaz spoken up for the people who lost their jobs due to lockdown amid fears of Coronavirus here on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Yasir Nawaz condemned: “Four months down approx 2.5 million people connected to restaurant businesses in Pakistan and more of a lower staff survive on daily tips.

A lot of cafes are closed down permanently which means a lot of people have already lost their jobs,”.

It may be mentioned here that millions of people lost their jobs during the lockdown imposed earlier to control spread of Coronavirus in the country. Private companies and even some state institutions terminated their employees. Pay cut was a routine matter during this time which made life more difficult for the people.