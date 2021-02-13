UrduPoint.com
‘Yea Hamari Pawri Ho Rahi Hey’ Girl Storms Into Social Media

The girl says that “Pawri Ho Rahi hey” will continue till the users fine any other video or clip because social media always need such stuff.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2021) The girl who got fame from a very short clip “Pawari ho rahi hey” has reacted to the overwhelming response from the social media users.

The Pawri ho rahi hey girl said that she was watching different videos being tagged to her on her social media accounts after her video clip went viral.

A video showing the girl had gone viral two days ago in which she was saying: “Yeh Humari car Hai, Yeh Hum Hain, Aur Yeh Humari Party (Pawri) Ho Rahi Hai”.

Dananeer is a social media influencer with about 185K followers on Instagram. She shared the famous video for criticizing the rich people, or in other words “burgers” when they visit northern areas.

She got fame through a short clip on social media and even the Indian renowned singer Yashrajukhate said: “ajse me party nahi karunga sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai.

Thanks @saudchaudary and all the people who sent me this video in the DM. And a big shoutout the pawri girl @dananeerr 🎉,”.

In response to the fame on social media, the girl said in a video message that also went viral that she could not see all the videos being tagged to her and of course this video will remain in focus until any other is captured and made on viral.

