Yo Yo Honey Sing To Unveil New Video Featuring Mehwish Hayat

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 12, 2024 | 11:04 PM

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12nd, 2024) Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is gearing up to unveil a new music video featuring Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat.

Taking to Instagram, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared a video where he raps and mentions Mehwish as a friend from Karachi.

He said that these lines might be part of his upcoming track. In his caption, he teased fans with the phrase, "Connecting Karampura (Delhi) to Karachi, something special is coming.

The reports indicate that he and Mehwish Hayat are collaborating on a song titled "Color." Earlier this year, images of the two together circulated in January, and during an interview in April, Mehwish confirmed that their music video was in development and would be released shortly.

Honey Singh, recognized for his numerous chart-topping hits, made his return to the music scene after a hiatus of over seven years with his latest album, "Glory."

