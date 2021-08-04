Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence

(@fidahassanain)

Shalini Talwar has moved a case against the Indian singer under Section 122 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act came to light. She has also named her mother-in-law, father-in-law, and sister-in-law Sneha in plea against her husband.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2021) Shalini Talwar, the wife of Indian singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, has accused her husband of domestic violence.

The incident came to limelight after Shalini Talwar filed a case under Section 122 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act came to light. She also named her mother-in-law, father-in-law, and sister-in-law Sneha in plea against her husband.

Shalini Talwar and Honey Singh tied the knot a decade earlier in 2011, and according to Talwar, she was “subjected to numerous incidents of physical abuse, verbal, mental abuse and emotional abuse.”

She also alleged that Honey Singh of being an alcoholic and of adultery.

Singh wanted to start a family and had been depressed for a while. “He (Singh) never had an affair with anyone. She supported him a lot. He had bipolar, then got a bit away from Bollywood, it was her who got him back to alright. He was depressed that they weren’t able to have a child,” the plea said.

Composer and Rapper Honey Singh not commented on the matter, however, according to an Indian newspaper, the family would soon be releasing an official press statement. The claim has since been refuted by Singh’s manager.