Open Menu

Yo Yo Honey Singh Shares Insights On Learning About Islam From Sufi Saints

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 07, 2024 | 01:44 PM

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints

Singer says he now places his faith solely in God after recovering and making a successful comeback in 2018.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Sept 7th, 2024) Indian music producer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh recently opened up about his journey towards learning about islam through the guidance of religious scholars and Sufi saints.

In an exclusive interview, Honey Singh revealed that his understanding of Islamic teachings began when he moved to Mohali, Punjab, in 2007. Reflecting on this period, he shared, “At that time, I was just an ordinary music producer, far from the fame I gained later.”

Singh explained that it was during his time in Mohali that he encountered several religious figures who introduced him to Islamic concepts. “Meeting these scholars sparked my curiosity about the religion,” he said, adding that he had many questions, which motivated him to delve deeper into his learning.

He credited these scholars and Sufi saints for imparting extensive knowledge about Islam. “I learned about various prophets including Prophet Musa (S.

A), Prophet Isa (S.A) and Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W).

The scholars also enlightened me about the role of Prophet Isa (peace be upon him) as mentioned in (holy) Quran,” Singh said.

He described his interactions with the scholars as highly engaging, often asking them questions such as, “Why is this so?” or “How did this happen?” The scholars, he noted, were always patient in addressing his queries.

Reflecting on his past, Singh admitted that after achieving fame in 2012, he veered away from his faith. “I fell into negative influences, and that was the greatest mistake of my life,” he confessed. “It led to the downfall of my health, career, and personal life.”

The singer emphasized that he now places his faith solely in God after recovering and making a successful comeback in 2018.

Related Topics

India Music Punjab 2018 God From

Recent Stories

Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security ..

Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces

1 hour ago
 Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of ..

Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

20 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

20 hours ago
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

20 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

21 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

22 hours ago
 PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

1 day ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Showbiz