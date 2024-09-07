Yo Yo Honey Singh Shares Insights On Learning About Islam From Sufi Saints
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 07, 2024 | 01:44 PM
Singer says he now places his faith solely in God after recovering and making a successful comeback in 2018.
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Sept 7th, 2024) Indian music producer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh recently opened up about his journey towards learning about islam through the guidance of religious scholars and Sufi saints.
In an exclusive interview, Honey Singh revealed that his understanding of Islamic teachings began when he moved to Mohali, Punjab, in 2007. Reflecting on this period, he shared, “At that time, I was just an ordinary music producer, far from the fame I gained later.”
Singh explained that it was during his time in Mohali that he encountered several religious figures who introduced him to Islamic concepts. “Meeting these scholars sparked my curiosity about the religion,” he said, adding that he had many questions, which motivated him to delve deeper into his learning.
He credited these scholars and Sufi saints for imparting extensive knowledge about Islam. “I learned about various prophets including Prophet Musa (S.
A), Prophet Isa (S.A) and Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W).
The scholars also enlightened me about the role of Prophet Isa (peace be upon him) as mentioned in (holy) Quran,” Singh said.
He described his interactions with the scholars as highly engaging, often asking them questions such as, “Why is this so?” or “How did this happen?” The scholars, he noted, were always patient in addressing his queries.
Reflecting on his past, Singh admitted that after achieving fame in 2012, he veered away from his faith. “I fell into negative influences, and that was the greatest mistake of my life,” he confessed. “It led to the downfall of my health, career, and personal life.”
The singer emphasized that he now places his faith solely in God after recovering and making a successful comeback in 2018.
