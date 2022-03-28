Yoga practices come in way of Kareena’s love for biryani and halwa

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress took to photo-sharing app and shared her likes and challenges, and is seen performing yoga by rolling out a mat at home.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th , 2022) Renowned Bollywood Diva Kareena Kapoor has stunned her fans with her new ventures.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a video in which she could e seen devouring viryani, with a caption, “Monday b̷l̷u̷e̷s̷ biryani... Already planning tomorrow's dessert,”.

In another video, she is seen showing her love for halwa, and wrote, “As promised... halwa it is,”.

Later, she rolled out the yoga mat once again because of her yoga instructor who also follows her on Instagram and keeps an eye on her relish.

Kareena shared another video in which she is seen performing yoga, and wrote a caption: “When your yoga instructor follows you on Instagram, you know it's time to say bye to the biryani and halwa.”

The actress is also busy these days in shooting of Sujoy Ghosh's thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan soon.