YouTube Sensation Aliza Sehar Ties Knot Amidst Controversy

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 13, 2023 | 10:39 PM

YouTube sensation Aliza Sehar ties knot amidst controversy

The Saraiki-belt native, a well-known YouTube star, has shared glimpses of her wedding that have become a sensation on the internet.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2023) Lifestyle Youtuber and internet personality Aliza Sehar has recently entered marital bliss with Dil Muhammad Kamhar, overcoming a recent video leak scandal.

The Saraiki-belt native, a well-known YouTube star, has shared glimpses of her wedding that have become a sensation on the internet. Despite being a victim of privacy invasion, the resilient Tiktoker has chosen to embrace a new chapter in her life.

While the TikTok star's wedding clips and pictures have gone viral, she has yet to officially confirm details about her marriage and her husband.

The reports suggested that Aliza entered matrimony with Dil Muhammad Kumhar on her own terms and conditions. The groom has reportedly agreed to her conditions, including living with her parents after marriage and not restricting her from continuing her vlogging pursuits.

In a separate incident, the police arrested the TikTok star on charges of displaying weapons. However, the couple was swiftly released after a brief detention, as they presented the necessary license for the weapon.

