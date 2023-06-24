Open Menu

Yumna Zaidi Overrated Figure In Entertainment Industry, Says Nadia Afghan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 24, 2023 | 09:22 PM

The actress voices her disapproval of "misogynistic" productions that depict male characters resorting to violence against female characters.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2023) Popular Pakistani actress Nadia Afghan expressed her personal opinion that Yumna Zaidi, a versatile celebrity known for her portrayal of diverse characters, is an "overrated" figure within the country's entertainment industry.

Nadia made these remarks during an interview to a local private news outlet where she delved into the topic of dramas that feature toxic characters and promote stalking behaviors.

Nadia stressed the importance of respecting boundaries and accepting rejection.

According to her, when someone expresses their lack of love towards another person, regardless of gender, it is essential for the other party to understand and honor their decision.

When asked about the dramas she would consider banning, Nadia voiced her disapproval of "misogynistic" productions that depict male characters resorting to violence against female characters. She strongly condemned dramas that portray forceful or violent love stories, emphasizing that such portrayals are unequivocally wrong.

