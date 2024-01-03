Open Menu

Yumna Zaidi's Latest Photoshoot Wows Fans On Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 03, 2024 | 10:51 PM

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

The actress reveals behind-the-scenes glimpses from a photo shoot conducted for a prominent magazine.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2024) Renowned Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi has recently caused a sensation on social media with her latest captivating photo shoot, leaving fans and admirers enthralled.

In a recently shared video on her Instagram account, Yumna Zaidi revealed behind-the-scenes glimpses from a photo shoot conducted for a prominent magazine.

The actress exhibited her distinctive style by donning a gorgeous embroidered coat paired with sleek black pants.

The ensemble flawlessly highlighted the seamless fusion of fashion, accentuating Yumna's inherent elegance.

Throughout the shoot, Yumna Zaidi opted for a natural look, allowing her wavy hair to cascade freely, further enhancing her overall allure.

The images swiftly garnered widespread attention on social media platforms, prompting an outpouring of admiration and praise from her dedicated fan base.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Yumna Zaidi From Instagram

Recent Stories

At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Sol ..

At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Soleimani’s mausoleum in Iran

8 minutes ago
 PML-N leader calls for level playing field before ..

PML-N leader calls for level playing field before upcoming election

17 minutes ago
 India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

17 minutes ago
 LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing p ..

LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing patients numbers: MS

17 minutes ago
 Election Appellant Tribunal clubs appeal against r ..

Election Appellant Tribunal clubs appeal against rejection of nomination papers ..

14 minutes ago
 PDMA issues continuation of dense foggy conditions ..

PDMA issues continuation of dense foggy conditions alert

14 minutes ago
Caretaker PM expresses grief over loss of lives in ..

Caretaker PM expresses grief over loss of lives in Kerman terrorist attack

14 minutes ago
 Meeting regarding promotion of industrialization h ..

Meeting regarding promotion of industrialization held

14 minutes ago
 Bid to smuggle narcotics worth millions of rupees ..

Bid to smuggle narcotics worth millions of rupees foiled

14 minutes ago
 'Make Britain great': right-wing upstarts threaten ..

'Make Britain great': right-wing upstarts threaten UK Tories

14 minutes ago
 Impeachment push against Biden immigration chief

Impeachment push against Biden immigration chief

14 minutes ago
 Concluding session of Josh Games 2023 Gilgit regi ..

Concluding session of Josh Games 2023 Gilgit regional segment held in Gilgit

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz