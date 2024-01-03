(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress reveals behind-the-scenes glimpses from a photo shoot conducted for a prominent magazine.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2024) Renowned Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi has recently caused a sensation on social media with her latest captivating photo shoot, leaving fans and admirers enthralled.

In a recently shared video on her Instagram account, Yumna Zaidi revealed behind-the-scenes glimpses from a photo shoot conducted for a prominent magazine.

The actress exhibited her distinctive style by donning a gorgeous embroidered coat paired with sleek black pants.

The ensemble flawlessly highlighted the seamless fusion of fashion, accentuating Yumna's inherent elegance.

Throughout the shoot, Yumna Zaidi opted for a natural look, allowing her wavy hair to cascade freely, further enhancing her overall allure.

The images swiftly garnered widespread attention on social media platforms, prompting an outpouring of admiration and praise from her dedicated fan base.