Zahara Wins Heart Of Her Mother Angelina Jolie

Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:25 PM

Zahara who was adopted by world known film star Angelina Jolie has made her proud by doing different things.  

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2020) Zahara, the daughter of Angelina Jolie, has won heart of her mother by paving a way for herself in multiple industries all her own.

She is following footsteps of her parents Angelina Jolie and Brad Pit.

Zahara voiced a panda named Meng Meng in “Kung Fu Panda 3” as her first big role in 2016. Her Famous mother was also in the film, voicing a tiger named Master Tigress while Knox and Shiloh voiced Ku Ku and Shuai Shuai respectively.

Zahara also tried her hand on jewelry making. She quietly debuted a few pieces from her collection at the 2019 premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Even Angelina wore a 50-carat diamond scorpion brooch that was designed by Zahara in collaboration with the jeweler, Robert Procop.

Zahara also wore a set of earrings, bracelet, and a ring from her line, the Zahara Collection, at the premiere.

She is making her parents pround with her exceptional talent she showed off at different occasions.

