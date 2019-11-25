UrduPoint.com
Zainab Abbas Ties The Knot In Stunning Nikkah Ceremony

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:44 PM

Zainab Abbas ties the knot in stunning nikkah ceremony

Famed sports commentator Zainab Abbas has tied the knot in a stunning nikkah ceremony

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) Famed sports commentator Zainab Abbas has tied the knot in a stunning nikkah ceremony.Taking to Instagram, Abbas thanked all the people who made her wedding extra special in a heartfelt note that read, "Thank you @zaragul.

official for the beautiful makeover on my nikkah - one event down,three more to go!The commentator was clad in a gorgeous white and gold ensemble and jewellery that was perfect for the daytime occasion.

