Zainab Jameel’s Husband Bail Rejected In Firing Case
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 03, 2024 | 02:06 PM
The court rejects the bail plea of Sardar Jameel, the husband of Model Zainab Jameel, over non-compliance.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2024) A session court denied bail to Muhammad Jamil, accused in the shooting case involving his wife, model Zainab Jamil. Additional District and Sessions Judge Qamar Abbas issued the order after the suspect failed to comply with court directives.
The sources revealed that Muhammad Jamil's bail was rejected due to substantial evidence implicating him in serious charges. The investigation into the attempted murder of salon owner and model Zainab Jamil saw a breakthrough on June 27, with the police arresting five suspects linked to the case.
SP Cantt Owais Shafiq provided details on the suspects' roles in the attack, confirming that one suspect, Zia, facilitated the attackers by supplying them with a motorcycle and weapons.
According to police statements, Zainab Jamil's driver, Adeel, informed her husband, Sardar Jamil, about her whereabouts. Subsequently, on the day of the incident, Adeel reported Zainab's presence at the salon to Sardar Jamil, leading to the attack.
"Cantt Owais Shafiq stated that Zia not only provided the motorcycle and weapons but also arranged transportation for the attackers to and from the crime scene. The assailants, who hailed from Karachi, flew into Lahore and later departed by road," an official statement read.
Muhammad Jamil faced charges filed by Defense B Police for allegedly orchestrating the shooting of his wife, Zainab Jamil. The shocking attack on Zainab Jamil sparked widespread concern among the public and media.
Zainab Jamil sustained six gunshot wounds, including a jaw injury and wounds to her arms. She received treatment at Mayo Hospital and was discharged within days after a rapid recovery.
Following the incident, Zainab appealed to the Punjab Chief Minister and the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court to intervene and ensure justice for the perpetrators.
