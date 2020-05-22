UrduPoint.com
Zara Abid Survives In Karachi Plane Crash

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 08:23 PM

Zara Abid survives in Karachi plane crash

The close friends of the model say she has survived the crash.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2020) Popular model Zara Abid survived Karachi plane crash, the friends close to her said here on Friday.

Zara had earlier left for Lahore after death of her uncle. The friends of the model said that she was fine and was with her family.

However, there was no statement from the family of the Model regarding her status.

Earlier, the social media echoed with sad news of Zara’s death after Karachi-bound PIA plane crashed just one minute before landing at Karachi International Airport.

