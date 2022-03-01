UrduPoint.com

Zara Begum Opens Up About Her New Project Badshah Begum

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 01, 2022 | 04:39 PM

The actress says she is excited about the project, saying that she will love to perform the character given to her in this project.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2022) Lollywood actress Zara Noor Abbas has opened up about her role and character in her ongoing project ‘Badshah Begum’.

In a recent interview, the actress said, “Rafay got in touch with me last year in January but due to some personal reasons I could not pursue, ”. She said she got to know about shooting later which was now underway. She said she was in a different phase of life at that time.

The actress said, “Something happened unfortunately and after that Mahaish called me again and he asked me that whether I would like to perform the role of Badshah Begum.

I was surprised but I think you surely get whatever is written in your destiny,”.

She went on to say, “I can’t reveal much about the character but it’s an old embed system and culture of woman which was practiced previously. Talking about it now is just going to refresh everybody’s memory that yes this time existed when a woman had a leadership,”.

