Zara Noor Abbas Gets Lovely Response From Indian Actor RajKummar Rao

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 01:15 PM

Zara Noor Abbas gets lovely response from Indian actor RajKummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao has said “Thank You so much” to Pakistani actress  for praising his film White Tiger—recently released on Netflix.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2021) Lollywood Star Zara Noor Abbas and Indian actor Rajkummar Rao on Thursday exchanged pleasantries on the latter’s recent film, The White Tiger.

Taking to Instagram, the Khamoshi Star, 30, praised newly released White Tiger starring Priyanka Chopra alongside Rajkummar Rao.

She termed the film a “masterpiece”.

The Indian actor gave given her pleasant response by saying: “Thank you so much,”. He also added a blushing emoji.

More Stories From Showbiz

