Zara Noor Abbas Shares How She Faced Body Shaming In Her Career

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 24 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:36 PM

Zara Noor Abbas shares how she faced body shaming in her career

Says the negativity of body shaming has never stopped me from being who I am.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th July, 2019) Pakistani film and drama actress Zara Noor Abbas spoke up about bodyshaming in her recent interview with BBC Asian Network.

The 28 years old actress faced bodyshaming as she stared working in the industry.

In the interview, she spoke up about how she dealt with the bodyshaming and how social media trolling affected her mental health.

During the interview, Zara said, “I was body-shamed for a very very long time on social media.”

“There was a point in time when I had to tell myself to stop and make it a point where I have to embrace myself and embrace my flaws, no matter what size I am my talent is not going to suffer because of that," she added.

Of course, I had to block out of it because if I keep on listening to them than I am going to lose focus, she added.

Zara has always been confident in her acting skills and her body. She courageously faced all the trolling and did not let it affect her work.

“I did go through a patch where a lot of people came up to me and told me you should not wear jeans and you should never wear sleeveless because you’re so big and that’s when I realized that if this person feels something about me I think I should do it twice and take pictures and put it up,” she said.

The actress went on to say, “The negativity of body shaming has never stopped me from being who I am.”

When asked how she dealt with the criticism, she said, “I think criticism always is very hurtful. I have met people who have come up to me and asked me to go for liposuction and to get a few parts of my body cut. It has always hurt me, it has always made me cry, it has always made me sob about my identity.”

Zara is currenlty doing promotions for the release of her latest film Parey Hut love on Eid-ul-Azha.

