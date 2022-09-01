(@Abdulla99267510)

The actor has shared the reel, featuring popular Bollywood songs from the 90s decade.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2022) The latest reel of renowned actress Zara Noor Abbas and gang including lovebirds Asim, Merub and her husband Asad Siddiqui has gone viral on the social media.

Taking to Instagram,the ‘Parey Hut Love’ actor has shared a short clip in which Zara is seen with her husband, actor Asad Siddiqui and close friends, heartthrob singer Asim Azhar and his fiance Merub Ali. Musician and brother of Merub, Raamis Ali was present in the video as well.

The actress has written, “Proudly the 90’s kids,”.

She has also put a series of emojies while writing the caption.

She added, “Errr except Merub. And Ramis maybe? DUDE! How old are you guys?”.

The reel featured many Indian songs including ‘Deewangi’ (Om Shanti Om), ‘Kajra Re’ (Bunty Aur Babli), ‘Soni de Nakhre’ (Partner), ‘Mauja He Mauja’ (Jab We Met) and ‘Bole Chodiyan’ (Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham) among many others.

The video clip has garnered huge likes and comments within no time.