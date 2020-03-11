UrduPoint.com
Zara Noor Confirms Sajal Aly’ Wedding Rumors

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 01:27 PM

Zara Noor confirms Sajal Aly’ wedding rumors

Zara Noor shares heartfelt note about her decade old friend Sajal Aly, saying that she can’t believe that she is getting married.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11st, 2020) Zara Noor—the decade old friend of Sajal Aly, confirmed wedding rumors of the actress in a heartfelt note here on Wednesday.

In a note in love with her friend Aly Sajjal, Zara Noor said that it would be hard but she should tell her husband that she would always be her first.

The fans and friends are eager to know about the about date of actress Sajal Aly’ wedding and that how the festivities will be held.

Taking to Instagram, Zara Noor wrote: “A decade. Almost a decade to us. To you. We saw too much together. Shared too much. Lives. Deaths. Happiness. Desparity. Been there through thick and thin.

And here you are. Off to unfold a new chapter of your life. I can't believe you are getting married now. My young firefly turned into such a fine lady and in no time chose her path so gracefully; I had never thought would happen so early. Although I always knew you were to always fly higher and higher. I wish you nothing but the best. It will be hard to share you. But tell your husband to be that you will always be mine first. @sajalaly.

She wrote “Mere Paas Tum ho Zara” and went down to memory lane and recounted moments of happiness and grief they shared together during long period of their friendship.

