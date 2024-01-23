Open Menu

Zara Noor Faces Backlash For Sharing Pregnancy Pictures

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2024 | 05:24 PM

Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pictures

The criticism comes as she announced her pregnancy in December 2023 through a cryptic social media post alongside her husband Asad Siddiqui.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2024) Pakistani actor Zara Noor Abbas faced backlash after sharing pictures of her baby bump on Instagram.

In the photos, she can be seen happily posing in a short orange outfit.

Social media users criticized the actor, labeling her actions as 'vulgarity’ while others argued that Pakistani actors are emulating Bollywood stars, going against the country's moral and social values.

Zara had previously announced her pregnancy in December 2023 through a cryptic social media post alongside her husband Asad Siddiqui.

The couple, married since 2017, had endured a difficult period when they experienced the loss of their first baby. In recent times, the pair had openly expressed their desire to start a family.

