UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zarsanga Performed Online Concert For PNCA

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 05:05 PM

Zarsanga performed online concert for PNCA

Pashto folk singer Zarsanga performed in an online concert organized by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) under its series of live concerts to support musicians during lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Pashto folk singer Zarsanga performed in an online concert organized by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) under its series of live concerts to support musicians during lockdown.

This series of online concerts aimed at keeping engaged not only music lovers but the artist as well to make life beautiful along with helping the artists in an honorable way during COVID-19 Starting with folk and classical artists, Zarsanga a well-known folk name from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has entertained a large number of enthusiasts by presenting her best songs. She was taken online from Kohat directly from her home with the coordination of a local cameraman.

The community in KP as well as in other provinces were thrilled at this initiative in time of need.

The listeners have acknowledged the efforts of PNCA for making it possible to listen their beloved singers when life is halted in many ways.

In another live concerts, Bashir Baloch, Pride of Performance and Liaquat Parkoi son of Murad Parkoi from Balochistan who are the great Names in the folk music, also performed and received a large number of likes for their presentation of Balochi and Birahvi songs arranged online by the PNCA.

The aim of these live concerts was to provide entertainment to the home bound people and help the lockdown artists of remote areas.

Zarsanga known as Pashto singer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. She began her singing career singing for Radio Peshawar and some television programmes, and later went on to perform in Europe, the United States and the UAE.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Music Europe UAE Kohat United States TV From Best Love

Recent Stories

International Girls in ICT Day: OIC Calls for Empo ..

3 minutes ago

Rising by 6%, nearly 3 in 4 Pakistanis (74%) now s ..

3 minutes ago

China Three Gorges Corporation donates medical sup ..

1 minute ago

PTI Karachi demands relief package for journalists ..

1 minute ago

Quality items in ration bags being provided by Sin ..

1 minute ago

SSP visits Ehsaas Cash Distribution Centre to revi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.