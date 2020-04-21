Zarsanga performed online concert for PNCA

Pashto folk singer Zarsanga performed in an online concert organized by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) under its series of live concerts to support musicians during lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Pashto folk singer Zarsanga performed in an online concert organized by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) under its series of live concerts to support musicians during lockdown.

This series of online concerts aimed at keeping engaged not only music lovers but the artist as well to make life beautiful along with helping the artists in an honorable way during COVID-19 Starting with folk and classical artists, Zarsanga a well-known folk name from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has entertained a large number of enthusiasts by presenting her best songs. She was taken online from Kohat directly from her home with the coordination of a local cameraman.

The community in KP as well as in other provinces were thrilled at this initiative in time of need.

The listeners have acknowledged the efforts of PNCA for making it possible to listen their beloved singers when life is halted in many ways.

In another live concerts, Bashir Baloch, Pride of Performance and Liaquat Parkoi son of Murad Parkoi from Balochistan who are the great Names in the folk music, also performed and received a large number of likes for their presentation of Balochi and Birahvi songs arranged online by the PNCA.

The aim of these live concerts was to provide entertainment to the home bound people and help the lockdown artists of remote areas.

Zarsanga known as Pashto singer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. She began her singing career singing for Radio Peshawar and some television programmes, and later went on to perform in Europe, the United States and the UAE.