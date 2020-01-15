UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zindagi Tamasha To Be Released On January 24

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:01 PM

Zindagi Tamasha to be released on January 24

Pakistani filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat's movie Zindagi Tamasha' will be releasing across the country on January 24

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Pakistani filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat's movie Zindagi Tamasha' will be releasing across the country on January 24.In a statement, Sarmat Khosat said, "The topic of the film is sensitive but I have spoken the truth and one doesn't fear when speaking the truth."He told that the film is inspired by Khwaja Pervez's famous song Zindagi Tamasha Bani, written for the old film Naukri Vodi Da.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Bani January

Recent Stories

UAE to save AED11 billion through Blockchain imple ..

6 minutes ago

ANF challenges Rana Sana Ullah’s bail before SC

6 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia top reformer and top improver among 1 ..

3 minutes ago

Industry wants level-playing field to compete regi ..

9 minutes ago

Govt efforts to rationalize power purchase agreeme ..

9 minutes ago

Social, economic progress of youth, first priority ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.