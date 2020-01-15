Zindagi Tamasha to be released on January 24

(@Aneesah05582539)

Pakistani filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat's movie Zindagi Tamasha' will be releasing across the country on January 24

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Pakistani filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat's movie Zindagi Tamasha' will be releasing across the country on January 24.In a statement, Sarmat Khosat said, "The topic of the film is sensitive but I have spoken the truth and one doesn't fear when speaking the truth."He told that the film is inspired by Khwaja Pervez's famous song Zindagi Tamasha Bani, written for the old film Naukri Vodi Da.