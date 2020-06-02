UrduPoint.com
Federation Of International Hockey (FIH) Hockey World Cups Qualification Process Reviewed

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:15 PM

The Federation of International Hockey (FIH) Executive Board, after consultation with the Continental Federations and the FIH Athletes Committee, has reviewed the qualification process for the 2022/23 FIH Hockey World Cups

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Federation of International Hockey (FIH) Executive board, after consultation with the Continental Federations and the FIH Athletes Committee, has reviewed the qualification process for the 2022/23 FIH Hockey World Cups.

According to a statement issued by FIH on Tuesday, the qualification process has been reviewed following the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to next year, and therefore hockey Continental Championships having to be rescheduled.

This new FIH Hockey World Cup qualification process included an increase of the quota of places available through Continental Championships from six (the five Continental Champions + the World Cup hosts) to 11 (including the World Cup hosts).

These Continental quotas will be filled based on the final rankings at the relevant 2021 Continental Championships.

The organisation of FIH qualification events (in March 2022) for the remaining five places; for those events, the Continental quotas will be confirmed at a later stage.

The allocation of Continental quotas from the 2021 Continental Championships (plus the World Cup hosts) has been determined as follows: Women: � Africa 1 � Asia 2 � Europe 4 (including 2022 FIH Hockey Women's World Cup hosts The Netherlands and Spain) � Oceania 2 � PanAm 2 Men: � Africa 1 � Asia 3 (including 2023 FIH Hockey Men's World Cup hosts India) � Europe 4� Oceania 2� PanAm 1

