Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) Delegation Apprise IPC Secretary On Boxing Activities

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:08 PM

A delegation of Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) led by President Syed Nauman Shah called on the newly appointed Secretary, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Muhammad Ali Shahzada on Thursday and apprised him about the activities and promotion of boxing in the country

Air Vice Marshal (R) Ateeb Siddiqui and Habib ur Rehman Khan were also present on the occasion, said a press release issued here.

Nauman Shah, who is also the representative of World Boxing Council (WBC) in the Arabic Sea Region, briefed the Secretary about the efforts of Pakistan Boxing Federation, PPBL and WBC. While appreciating the efforts and contributions of Nauman Shah and his team, the Secretary assured him of full cooperation and support.

