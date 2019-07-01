Pakistan Sports Board (PSB 15-day long summer squash camp concluded

The 15-day long Summer Coaching Camp of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Mohib Ullah Khan Squash Academy under the aegis of Pakistan Sports Board concluded with 10 players of various categories took part under qualified coaches

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The 15-day long Summer Coaching Camp of the Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Mohib Ullah Khan Squash Academy under the aegis of Pakistan Sports Board concluded with 10 players of various categories took part under qualified coaches.

Former World No. 2 and Ex-Director Sports Pakistan Sports Board Mohib Ullah Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Acting Director Sports Salman Khan, PSB Mohib Ullah Khan Squash Academy coaches Pervez Ali, Shehzad Mohib and Adil Khan, players and large number of spectators were also present during the certificates distribution ceremony.

As desired by the DG PSB, the players have been short-listed purely on merits to keep them under rigorous training in squash during 15-day long camp under qualified junior coaches.

Speaking on this occasion, former World No. 2 and elder brother of squash wizard Jansher Khan, lauded the efforts being put in by PSB for holding coaching and training camps for the kids during their summer vocations. He advised the players to continue their hard work if win name and fame at national and international levels.

Mohib Ullah Khan said without hard work, dedication, commitment and sincerity toward their respective games one cannot achieve the desired result. He also appreciated the coaches for taking keen interest. Mohib Ullah Khan said that PSB Coaching Center Peshawar has always given due importance to such camps at grassroots level in order to establish nurseries of various games.

He said PSB is also running the squash academy since long and the players of this academy qualified for the PAF academies in different age groups.

He termed the coaching and training a key to success. He said through holding of PSB camps in different games all across the country young talent get benefit of these camps. Mohib Ullah Khan also appreciated the players for taking keen interest in the 15-day long camps and expressed the hope that such initiative taken by Pakistan Sports Board for extending support to the kids for different sports camps would continue in future. He lauded the role of the coaches for imparting basic training to the kids. "It would certainly help in finding new faces in various games," he remarked.

Earlier, Mohib Ullah thanked all the participating guests and players. He also lauded DG PSB for taking keen interest in holding camps during summers for various games including squash.

At the end, he distributed certificates and cash of Rs. 1500 to each player part of the summer coaching camp. The Names of the short-listed probables attended the camps are as under: Humam Ahmad, Hammad Khan, Ibrahim Mohib, Ansar Muhammad, Mobin Ali Khan, Ahsan Yazdan Shah, Izhar Khan, Rayyaz Mohin Khan, Shayan Nawaz, Aamir Hamza.