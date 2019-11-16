UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistaniplayers Bag Two Gold Medals In Asian Chess C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 04:57 PM

Pakistaniplayers bag two gold medals in Asian Chess C'ship

Pakistani players bagged two gold medals in the recently concluded Asian Chess Championship at Kathmandu, Nepal

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistani players bagged two gold medals in the recently concluded Asian Chess Championship at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Amin Malik who was also the vice president of Pakistan Chess Federation (PCF) told APP that he clinched a gold medal in the unrated category while Ihtisham ul Haq took gold medal in Under-1800 category.

Amin scored 5.5 while Ihtisham took 6 points in the championship.

As many as 80 athletes from 15 Asian countries took part in the championship held from November 8 to 15, he said.

Amin said for the first time in the history of Pakistan, chess has achieved such a feat. It is a great honor for us to bring laurels for the country, he said.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Kathmandu Nepal November Gold From Asia

Recent Stories

98 power pilferers caught in a day in Multan

1 minute ago

Pakistan for UNESCO's role to resolve Kashmir disp ..

1 minute ago

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Informa ..

1 minute ago

Mira Sethi ties knot with Bilal Siddiqi

19 minutes ago

One Killed in Southern Iran During Protests Agains ..

1 minute ago

Rs 200mln earmarked for Govt Science College proje ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.