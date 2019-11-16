Pakistani players bagged two gold medals in the recently concluded Asian Chess Championship at Kathmandu, Nepal

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistani players bagged two gold medals in the recently concluded Asian Chess Championship at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Amin Malik who was also the vice president of Pakistan Chess Federation (PCF) told APP that he clinched a gold medal in the unrated category while Ihtisham ul Haq took gold medal in Under-1800 category.

Amin scored 5.5 while Ihtisham took 6 points in the championship.

As many as 80 athletes from 15 Asian countries took part in the championship held from November 8 to 15, he said.

Amin said for the first time in the history of Pakistan, chess has achieved such a feat. It is a great honor for us to bring laurels for the country, he said.

